CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department responded to a homicide just north of uptown Monday.

It happened around 11 a.m. in the 600 block of E. 16th St. Police told NBC Charlotte the body of a man was found near the greenway. The victim, who investigators said had a gunshot wound, was identified as 19-year-old Psi'keem Walker.

A witness told NBC Charlotte she saw a young man get shot seven times on the basketball court. She reported there were two male suspects involved.

Detectives are conducting a homicide investigation near N. Alexander/E 17th Street. One person has been pronounced deceased on scene. — CMPD News (@CMPD) July 16, 2018

