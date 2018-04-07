ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. -- A volunteer firefighter was reportedly killed in a crash in Rowan County Wednesday afternoon.

According to a report in the Salisbury Post, a firefighter with Liberty Volunteer Fire Department was on his way to a call of another accident when his Chevy Silverado hit a car in the 1000 block of Gold Knob Road in Salisbury.

Two people in the other car were seriously hurt in the crash, according to Salisbury Post.

Pineville Fire Department took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers for Liberty Volunteer Fire Department.

Officials have not released the deceased volunteer firefighter's identity.

