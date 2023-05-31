Gov. Cooper to visit Charlotte in hopes of getting more people connected to the internet

The new pilot program is expected to close the gap for residents in Charlotte who get affordable housing.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — On Wednesday, Governor Roy Cooper and the chair of the FCC will visit Charlotte to kick off a new partnership to help get internet access to people living in affordable housing.

The goal is to close the gap for residents in Charlotte who get affordable housing. Gov. Cooper is expected to announce a grant of $300,000 to do just that.

It's part of the “your home your internet” project, which is a partnership with Inlivian. Inlivian provides housing solutions for people in the Charlotte region.

Residents who live in their properties would get subsidies to help pay for internet as part of the affordable connectivity program, which offers monthly discounts on internet service and a one-time $100 discount on a device like a tablet or a laptop.

