The push to revitalize Beatties Ford Road

As new businesses continue to pop up on Beatties Ford, some have high hopes for the future.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If you're driving down Beatties Ford Road you’ll see new businesses popping up one by one.

This is good news for Brandon Chuck Brown who grew up in the area and slowly watched many businesses disappear.

"Growing up as a child and seeing what I'm seeing now sometimes makes me sad," Brown said.

Years ago Brown walked these same streets, and as he takes a stroll down memory lane he says what's left is memories.

"This corridor is very special, it has so much history," Tracie Mackins Jones, the co-owner of Mackins Bridal Boutique, said.

Mackins Bridal Boutique opened its doors about two weeks ago. They say as the area continues to grow and expand, they're hopeful the community will transform.

"Things are definitely going to continue to elevate," Jones said. "There will be a nail salon across the street and a juice bar, it’s just bringing the community back to where it was."

She said whether grabbing a cup of coffee or searching for the perfect wedding gown, they’re optimistic about the future of Beatties Ford Road.

Bringing back good times for people like Brown.

"More businesses will promote growth, eliminate violence and generate a lot of money in this area," Brown said.

