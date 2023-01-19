Proposed bill in SC would require drunk drivers to pay child support if they kill a parent

The proposal would fine those convicted with fees in the form of child support for each of the victim's children.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A new proposal in the South Carolina House aims to protect drunk driving victims' families.

This new bill would help out children who lost a parent to someone driving while under the influence. The proposal would fine those convicted with fees in the form of child support for each of the victim's children.

But there are some conditions, it must be the driver's second offense, which means this law would only apply to people who have had a previous driving under the influence conviction.

In terms of payment, that person will pay those installments until each child is 18 and has graduated from high school. A family could still sue the driver but then they wouldn't be eligible for the child support payments.

