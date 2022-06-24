Carowinds joining facilities around the country to help elevate the importance of teaching kids to swim

World’s Largest Swimming Lesson was created to send the message that swimming lessons save lives.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Carowinds is joining facilities across the country to help kids learn how to swim during its World’s Largest Swim Lesson.

The water park at Carowinds is among the hundreds of water parks, aquatic centers, and swim schools holding simultaneous water-safety instruction for the 13th annual event.

Dozens of kids ages 1 -13 can participate.

Parents like Michelle Frederick got involved to make sure her kid is introduced to as many survivor skills as possible.

“All of our kids need to strengthen their swimming skills their tons of kids that end up dying every year that end up dying every year from swim accidents," Frederick said.

🏊 This morning, #Carowinds participated in the World's Largest Swimming Lesson in partnership with aquatics facilities across the country and @TheWLSL.



Children of all ages learned the importance of water safety and swimming at Carolina Harbor Waterpark. pic.twitter.com/KSevyzlwrM — Carowinds (@Carowinds) June 23, 2022

Research shows drowning is the leading cause of unintended death of children ages 1-4 and the 3rd leading cause of unintentional injury death worldwide.

Participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning for kids ages 1-4 by 88%.

Carowinds Aquatics Instructor Alicia Pereira teaches kids basic strokes to teach kids how to help someone in trouble.

“It’s super important to know how to swim or at the very least know how to float and keep yourself up in the water," Pereira said.

Contact Ruby Durham at rdurham@wcnc.com and follow her on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts