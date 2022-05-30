Memorial Day travel up from previous 2 years

Despite higher gas prices, people are still taking to the air and roads this holiday weekend.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Airline travelers are not only facing higher ticket prices this Memorial Day weekend, which is normally considered the kickoff to the summer travel season, but they’re also dealing with a pileup of flight cancellations.

More than 1,200 flights were canceled Saturday, according to the flight-tracking website FlightAware. That followed more than 2,300 cancellations on Friday.

Domestic airline fares for summer are averaging more than $400 for a round trip, 24% higher than this time in 2019, before the pandemic, and a robust 45% higher than a year ago, according to travel-data firm Hopper. But that’s not stopping the desire for many to get away for travelers like Giuseppina Carew.

"Just stay relaxed, enjoy the time you're going on vacation, just take it easy and don't be so uptight when you're traveling," she said as she left Charlotte Douglas Airport Saturday.

And roads were packed over the last few days despite higher gas prices.

AAA said that nearly 40 million people are expected to travel by air and the roads over this Memorial Day weekend, 3 million more than last year but still fewer than before the pandemic.

But anyone taking to the roads will face some pain at the pump.

And while gas prices are higher, travel experts like Sakeysha Williams said she expects more money to be spent this weekend than in the last couple of years.

"A lot of the destinations are relaxing their COVID requirements. Things are getting back to the new normal," she said.

