The Nutcracker returns to Charlotte! Here's how you can get tickets

The magic returns this year when Charlotte Ballet's holiday classic Nutcracker is back on stage at the Belk Theater.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Everyone has their holiday traditions from food, decorations to events.

This year in Charlotte, this holiday classic is returning to the big stage after COVID-19 canceled it last year.

“If you’re looking for something to do this holiday season I would definitely recommend the Nutcracker," Charlotte Ballet dancer Josh Hall said.

The tales of the Nutcracker have been told over and over. But soon dancers at Charlotte Ballet will show us the story from a different point of view.

This holiday season the most popular show is returning to the Queen City. Charlotte Ballet’s Nutcracker was canceled last year due to COVID putting a damper on the community that makes it a tradition time and time again.

“Having this opportunity to not get by but actually do the real thing is so important to me," Hall said.

Dancer Josh Hall remembers being devastated.

“To redefine it and change what it was really emotional," Hall said.

Gearing up to this year he’s reminiscing on the time he was on stage performing the Nutcracker before COVID-19 pulled their curtain.

“I completely broke the tambourine on stage where the symbols like flew out and I remember being like calm down," Hall said.

Hall plans to keep the tambourine intact this time around but said his energy once he hits the stage has no calm in site!

This year dancers are ready to bring the magic! With the help of the Charlotte Symphony Orchestra production is also promising families a show that will sparkle from end to end.

Masks are required. Guests over the age of 12 must show proof of vaccination.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts