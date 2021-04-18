The Wieniemobile swung by WCNC Sunday morning

Mayochup Molly and Mustard Mags showed off the Wienermobile on Sunday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Wienermobile has been in Charlotte since April 15th but decided to make WCNC Charlotte a fun stop along their tour.

This is all part of their annual “coast-to-coast wienie roast,” and their mission to drive miles of smiles. They are thrilled with the joy they have brought to the area. The iconic Oscar Mayer Wienermobile is a 27-foot-long hotdog on wheels.

At every event, fans are able to take "BUNderful" photos of the famed "lamborgweenie", answer trivia questions to become an honorary Hotdogger, and take home an iconic Wiener Whistle.

One can only get the famous mini-hot dog on wheels by seeing the Wienermobile in person. There is zero cost to take pictures, and kids – both in reality and at heart – are encouraged to stop by for what could be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

The American icon dates back to 1936, when Oscar Mayer’s nephew Carl pitched it as a way to lift the spirits of Americans during the Great Depression.

Our Hotdoggers were Mayochup Molly and Mustard Mags, who went to Hotdog High to learn how to drive this wiener on wheels. They take turns driving while the other rides "shot-bun."

There are 4 other seats scattered through the "dog" for special occasions where people get to ride in this iconic vehicle. The road is almost coming to an end for Molly and Mags though. You can only hold this amazing position for a year and they started in July.