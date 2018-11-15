CONCORD, N.C. — How does a free tank of gas sound? Pretty sweet, right?

One Charlotte-area gas station is giving away thousands of dollars' worth of fuel for two hours Thursday. The Mobil gas station on Bruton Smith Boulevard, just off Exit 49 in Concord near Concord Mills will have free gas from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Thursday or until supplies last.

The giveaway is part of the "Tanksgiving" event between Gas Buddy and Exxon-Mobil. The area was selected due to gasoline outages that were caused during Hurricane Florence.

