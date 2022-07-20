Kannapolis sisters find success for their business in TikTok

After joining TikTok out of boredom during the pandemic, the sisters now have hundreds of thousands of followers.

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Three sisters are thanking their thousands of TikTok followers for helping their Kannapolis boutique business take off during the pandemic.

Sisters Meredith Little, Emilee Stamper and Jenna Faggart always knew they wanted to start a business together.

The sisters left their careers in education, construction and healthcare to run their boutique, 3 Jems, full-time.

"It was nerve-wracking. But my really my main goal was like we I want to work with them. So we got to do well enough to expand and grow. So they can came on board."

But when the pandemic hit in 2020, they were lost and were forced to close their two stores for a month.

"We fell blindly into it having no idea what was about to happen," Faggart said. "So of course, we panicked, we didn't know how long we were gonna have to be closed, we didn't know what we were gonna do without making any sales in store."

As boredom kicked in, Faggart turned to a growing social media platform: TikTok.

"I loved it," Faggart said.

Overnight, the sisters' creativity reached new heights with millions of views and thousands curious about their fashion style.

"The reason we also do well is we have a little mix of all of our styles," Little said.

"We try to do all ages to like, our mom wears a lot of our clothes, we try to cater to like everybody," Stamper added.

Today, the ladies fill hundred of online orders while managing their stores in Kannapolis and Salisbury. But for them, the best part of the job is getting to spend so much time with family.

"It’s great honestly. It's one person you can fight with and be fine. Like, you can get mad? Bud heads a little bit. Walk away for a minute, come back and it's okay," the sisters said.

