'We don't want another statistic in our town,' Davidson leaders focused on improving pedestrian safety

Local leaders are focused on making the community safer for all of those who walk, bike and drive in the area.

Example video title will go here for this video

DAVIDSON, N.C. — The town of Davidson has seen tremendous growth in the last decade. It is a bustling community full of shops, restaurants, and people walking and biking in the area. It also means more cars on the roads.

Local leaders are focused on making the community safer for all of those who walk, bike, and drive in the area.

Since 2011, town leaders said three people have been hit and killed on Main Street, in the downtown area. The most recent was June of last year. It was also the last straw for community members who formed a pedestrian safety task force.

Leslie Willis is the Parks and Recreation Director in Davidson.

“We don't want another statistic in our town,” said Willis.

The town has since adopted the Vision Zero initiative, and Willis is a staff lead on that initiative.

“It’s a strategy to eliminate all traffic fatalities, and severe injuries while increasing a safe and healthy equitable mobility for all,” explained Willis. “Davidson is such a walk-friendly and bike-friendly community. Those interactions between motorists and cyclists and pedestrians happen quite often. And so how can we make it a safe place and that pedestrian fatality just really pushed us to want to go further.”

The road to safer streets began. A mid-block pedestrian crossing was added on Main street between Concord road and Chairman Blake Lane. Red flashing beacon lights will also be installed at the crosswalk.

Gary Lane is a cyclist and said he feels safe on foot and on his two wheels.

“There’s a lot of events here on the town green so we use this crosswalk to get to the green a lot. And I think it is helpful,” said Lane.

A LED message board indicating 'no right on red' will be added to three busy intersections on Main street. They are also working with police to spread awareness about street crossing safety habits. To encourage people to use crosswalks, pedestrian signals, and pedestrian pushbuttons.

“The responsibility is on both sides," said Lane. "Not only the motorist but also on the pedestrian, and cyclist. You have to obey the street signs, you know stop, look, and just be cognizant of what is going on around you.”

“Our motorists, pedestrians, and our cyclists are being more careful in interacting with each other," said Willis. "That's because of word of mouth, and because of our community, working together, to spread the word.”

The team is working with a consultant to develop a vision zero action plan to further its investment in pedestrian safety.