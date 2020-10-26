Weddington High mourns death of Coast Guard officer in Alabama plane crash

Ensign Morgan Garrett, of Waxhaw, was a 2015 Weddington High School graduate, who excelled in the classroom and on the track.

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Union County is in mourning after a Coast Guard officer died after her Navy training plane crashed in a southern Alabama neighborhood.

Ensign Morgan Garrett, of Waxhaw, and instructor pilot Navy Lt. Rhiannon Ross were conducting a training flight when the plane crashed into a residential community in Foley, Alabama early-Friday evening.

Garrett was a 2015 Weddington High School alumnus and a 2019 U.S. Coast Guard Academy graduate.

Jackie Washington was Morgan Garrett's high school counselor, and she said Garrett excelled in academics and in athletics, where she was a state champion on the school's track team.

"She walked these very halls that we're standing in, and her smile just radiated. Her energy was contagious," Washington said. "She always knew that she wanted to serve our country."

At the Coast Guard Academy, Ensign Garrett majored in marine and environmental sciences, and she ran track and field in mid-distance events.

Washington said Garrett's appointment to the Coast Guard Academy convinced other students to apply, and Garrett mentored one student who got appointed a year later.

"She just was so kind-hearted. Just a hard work ethic and just a positive human being," Washington said. "Her spirit was so positive. it was a contagious spirit."

“Her smile just radiated. Her energy was contagious.” | The Weddington High School community mourns the death of Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett after her Navy training plane crashed in an Alabama neighborhood. Her school counselor speaks to @wcnc today about Garrett’s legacy. pic.twitter.com/5EfS0C1fe7 — Brandon Goldner (@BrandonWCNC) October 26, 2020

Washington said no plans have been set yet on how best to honor Garrett.

Union County Public Schools released the following statement from the high school: