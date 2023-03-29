Groundbreaking ceremony for west Charlotte's new River District

First proposed in 2016 and expected to rival the likes of Ballantyne, construction on the River District is putting the first shovel in the ground Wednesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held Wednesday for the River District, a planned community intended to contain thousands of homes, hotels and commercial space in west Charlotte.

The 1,400-acre project will include more than 2,300 single-family homes, 2,350 multifamily-residential apartments, and additional senior residential units, according to the Crescent Communities, the developer of the project. More than 500 apartments and 124 houses will be reserved for affordable housing.

The developers say the River District will also have hotels and eight-million square feet of commercial space.

Crescent Communities hopes the project generates more than five billion dollars a year.

The project was first proposed in 2016. The community, which is expected to rival developments like Ballantyne, is being built in phases by multiple companies including Crescent Communities and Laurel Street. Construction of the entire community could take upwards of three decades to complete.

The community will be located between Interstate 485 and the Catawba River near Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

This story is part of ‘I Can’t Afford to Live Here,’ a collaborative reporting project focused on solutions to the affordable housing crisis in Charlotte.

