Wildfire burning on Pogue Mountain outside of Marion

MARION, N.C. — Editor's note: Video features firefighting efforts at Pilot Mountain.
Firefighters are responding to a second wildfire in North Carolina.
Marion Fire Department said the wildfire is on Pogue Mountain just outside of Marion. Fire crews said the fire is in a highly rugged terrain with difficult access to get to it. The wildfire is also very visible from 226 south and I-40, according to fire crews.
Fighters are also still responding to the wildfire burning on Pilot Mountain.
Currently, there's a burn ban across the state due to dry conditions.