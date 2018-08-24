COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) reported Friday that ten people have been referred to their health care provider after potentially being exposed to rabies by a cat.

The cat tested positive for the disease making it the fifth animal in York County to test positive for rabies in 2018. The exposure occurred during routine car of a pet cat.

"Rabies is usually transmitted through a bite which allows saliva from an infected animal to be introduced into the body of a person or another animal" said David Vaughan Director of DHEC's Onsite Wastewater, Rabies Prevention, and Enforcement Division.

"However, saliva or neural tissue contact with open wounds or areas such as the eyes, nose, or mouth could also potentially transmit rabies," said Vaughan.

There have been 63 confirmed cases of animal rabies statewide in South Carolina this year. Since 2013, South Carolina has averaged approximately 110 positive cases a year.

Residents can contact their local Bureau of Enviornmental Health Services' office using DHEC's interactive map.

