Someone in Charlotte just won $1 million following Saturday's lottery drawing

Lottery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at a Charlotte grocery store for Saturday’s drawing won a $1 million prize.

The lucky $1 million winner purchased the ticket at the Harris Teeter on South Tryon Street in Charlotte. The $2 ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls. The odds of matching numbers on all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million. The winner has 180 days from the drawing to claim their prize.

Since no one won Saturday’s jackpot, the Powerball jackpot climbs to $89 million as an annuity prize or $51.7 million cash for Monday’s drawing. The odds of winning a Powerball jackpot are 1 in 292 million.

