Gaston County man wins over $4 million from lottery game

Jimmie Shindler played the $2 Lucky for Life lottery game.

Example video title will go here for this video

GASTONIA, N.C. — A Gastonia man is taking home over four million dollars after winning a North Carolina Education Lottery game.

Jimmie Shindler played the Lucky for Life game online Wednesday. He won after matching all five white balls with the yellow Lucky Ball, lotto officials said.

His game cost him $2. As a result of his win, he was offered $365,000 a year each year for the rest of his life or a $5,750,000 lump sum. He chose the lump sum and, after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $4.08 million.

The odds of winning the $1,000 a day for life prize are 1 in 30.8 million, according to lottery officials.

Lucky for Life is one of four lottery games in North Carolina where players have the option of buying their tickets through a retail location or Online Play, either through the lottery’s website or with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App. Lucky for Life drawings are held every night.

North Carolina Education Lottery says lottery sales have helped them raise $2.5 million a day for education. In total, $14.7 million was raised by the lottery in Gaston County in 2021, according to officials.

Free podcasts

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts