'A dollar and a dream' | South Carolina man wins $178,000 playing NC lottery

Lance Spencer said he works nights as a driver and bought the ticket on his way to work.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Lance Spencer of Chester, S.C. is celebrating after his $1 Cash 5 ticket became a $178,158 jackpot dream come true.

“I’m going to make some good memories with my grandkids with this,” he said.

Spencer bought his Quick Pick ticket for Thursday’s Cash 5 drawing from QuikTrip on Sandy Porter Road in Charlotte. He said he works nights as a driver and bought the ticket on his way to work.

“I was just driving around that night thinking about what it would be like to win,” he said. “I just had a dollar and a dream.”

Later that night, he looked up the results of the drawing.

Playing the lottery is a form of gambling. If you are concerned about your gambling or worried about a friend, you can call the NC Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-877-718-5543. You can also contact the National Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

“I checked the jackpot amount first and saw someone hit it because it was back to $100,000,” Spencer recalled. “Then I checked my ticket and smiled. It was awesome.”

Spencer arrived at lottery headquarters Monday to collect his prize and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $126,938.

He said he will use the winnings to do some projects around the house, go on a vacation with his grandchildren, and put the rest in savings.

