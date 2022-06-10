Woman wins second lottery jackpot at same Columbia store

The Midlands winner said she's beginning to think she's a lucky person.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Midlands woman is no stranger to the rush that comes from winning the lottery. But she told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that it's a feeling that never gets old.

The woman last won $250,000 in the lottery back in 2020, telling officials she was weak in the knees when she realized she had a jackpot ticket.

Recently, she returned to the same store where she bought that ticket years ago - the Spring Valley Convenience Store on Sparkleberry Lane Extension - and those feelings came back. The same store sold another winning ticket - this one worth $200,000.

Asked if she's beginning to consider herself a lucky person, she said she's starting to believe that may be the case.

Meanwhile, the Spring Valley Convenience Store probably feels pretty lucky too. For selling this lottery ticket, the store gets a $2,000 commission.

As for the two-time winner, she said the first jackpot was a lot of fun. She plans to buy a house with this one.