MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A church daycare volunteer accused of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor has ties to the Charlotte area.

North Charleston Police said 28-year-old Jacop Hazlett was charged with the crime after surveillance video at Newspring Church caught him sexually abusing a 3-year-old boy in the bathroom.

A lawsuit against the church and Hazlett accused him of sexually abusing 14 children in the last 90 days. The acts were all reportedly caught on church surveillance video.

On Friday night, Mandy Michalak came forward and told NBC Charlotte of Hazlett's history in the Charlotte area.

"He was our (Lake Norman Giants) football coach, and he also attended the church that we had started attending," said Michalak.

The Cove Church in Mooresville confirmed Hazlett lived in the area -- attending and volunteering at the church.

"Jake Hazlett previously attended and served at The Cove Church during portions of 2010-2014. We are saddened and heartbroken hearing this news. We ask that people join us in praying for the children and families involved and for God’s peace to cover them," said Brooklyn Madding, a Cove Church spokesperson.

Michalak is still coming to terms with the allegations.

"When I first found out yesterday (Thursday), I was almost physically sick," she said. "I believe he was grooming my son."

Michalak said Hazlett passed an extensive background check.

"We're still having those hard conversations right now," Michalak said of her young son. "We are backtracking and double checking to see if he can remember anything, if there's anything that seems off."

Michalak said Hazlett lived in the area until early 2018 when he moved to the Charleston area.

