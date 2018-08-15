CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. -- The suspect accused of shooting a deputy in Cleveland County late Tuesday night was arrested in Harrisburg, police said.

According to the Cleveland County Sheriff's Office, Deputy Tim Sims was shot twice while exchanging gunfire with Dakota Greene along U.S. 74 at Bethlehem Road around 10:30 p.m.

Sims was responding to a call about a suspicious person near Kings Mountain Auto Brokers Shop.

Cleveland County Sheriff Alan Norman confirmed Sims and the 23-year-old suspect fired multiple shots during the exchange. He minced no words in describing the encounter.

"This thug turns briefly to his right. Retrieves a handgun from his waistband. And strikes my deputy twice. Officer Sims is able to fire one shot back at the suspect," Sheriff Norman said.

Greene was arrested about three hours later and charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

"With body cam footage that we have, the deputy was actually shot twice," Norman said. "It's an unfortunate situation."

Sims was airlifted to Atrium Health in Charlotte with gunshot wounds to his face and leg. Norman said he is expected to be okay but has a long recovery ahead. The family said Sims was having trouble with his hearing.

"We could’ve been planning for his funeral this morning," said Sheriff Norman. "I don't know where the attack on law enforcement stops but I can tell you this, it will not be tolerated in Cleveland County,"

Greene was being held on a $2 million bond.

Besides dealing with the shooting, Sims' family recently learned he's going to be a father. "He and his wife Cassidy just found out they are expecting twins. We really didn't know what we were facing but we know the God that helps us face whatever we have to face," said Sims' father.

NBC Charlotte's Rachel Lundberg contributed to this report.

