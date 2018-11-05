LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. -- A man who was killed after shots were fired into a car with a four-year-old in the backseat has been identified in Lancaster County.

The shooting happened around 1 p.m. Thursday at 278 Pine Ridge Drive in Kershaw.

Authorities said the body of 30-year-old Vincent Lambert Jr. was found in the passenger's seat. The victim was from Lexington, S.C. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday morning.

A woman was also shot and rushed to the hospital. Her condition was not released. The child was not hurt.

The search for the shooter continues. If you know anything about this incident, call the sheriff's office at 803-283-3388 or Crime Stoppers at 888-274-6372.

