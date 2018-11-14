SALISBURY, N.C. — A Rowan County community is mourning the loss of 34-year-old mother, Sonya Dalton, after she was hit and killed by a car while checking her mail.

North Carolina Highway Patrol said Dalton was at her mailbox on Airport Road in Salisbury Tuesday evening when the accident happened.

“I was saddened and all I could think about was her daughter and how she worked so hard to support her and be the best mom she could be,” said neighbor Ricky McCoy.

Highway Patrol said the driver, 29-year-old Tasheka Barnes, was impaired when she lost control, crossed the road, and struck Dalton.

“Trooper Simmons saw several signs of impairment, gave field sobriety tests and based on those tests she was charged with driving while impaired,” said Master Trooper Ned Moultrie.

Barnes was also given and failed a breathalyzer test, according to Trooper Moultrie. Highway Patrol said Barnes was arrested and charged with DWI, but more charges could be coming from the district attorney’s office.

Highway Patrol said speed was not a factor in the crash, but neighbors are urging everyone to slow down because this is the second incident in recent memory on that stretch of road.

“Maybe even a couple speed bumps, I hate to say, in this neighborhood because there are a lot of kids in this neighborhood,” said McCoy.

NBC Charlotte noticed several kids walking along the busy road after getting off their school buses; there are no sidewalks. The speed limit on Airport Road is 45 mph, but neighbors we spoke with said many drivers go much faster.

