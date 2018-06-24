It's been almost two years since Makayla Paige Rogers was last seen by the family who loves her.

On Friday, she turned 18.

Her parents suspect she ran off with someone. Reports show explicit conversations with men on the phone she left behind.

Her family has not lost hope in finding her, even after JSO's search for her was suspended in December 2016.

Her mother, Tamara Larrivee, has a message for her missing daughter on her birthday.

"I want her to know that I'm sorry if I ever did anything that made her feel like she was better off not being here," she said.

Larrivee hopes that wherever Makayla is, she'll see this.

"If she doesn't want to let us know where she is, I just want her to get in touch with somebody, anybody, to let us know that she's alive and that she's okay," she said.

Makayla, 16 at the time, ran away in August 2016.

"We'd been having a rough patch like most teenaged kids and parents do," said Larrivee. "We put up flyers and billboards and social media posts... I mean, she literally disappeared."

She doesn't think JSO tried hard enough in their investigation.

"It was more or less kind of, 'Well she ran away, when she's ready to come home, she'll come home, just look for her,'" she said.

First Coast News reached out to JSO. A spokesperson said detectives think she is alive and well, and that she doesn't want to be found. The missing persons' report states police followed tips in Folkston, GA. The family hired a private investigator, who said there were tips about a possible sighting of Makayla in South Carolina. Larrivee doesn't think she's in Jacksonville.

A few weeks before her disappearance, Makayla ran away and was found hiding with her boyfriend, 21 at the time.

Larrivee just wants to send one message to her daughter: "I've always told her I love her to the moon and back and more than the stars in the sky and the fishes in the sea and that will never change," she said, filled with hope.

