ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. -- A mother of two died Monday afternoon in Alexander County following a head-on collision.

The accident happened around 4:30 p.m on U.S. 64 outside Taylorsville. Highway patrol told NBC Charlotte the mother had her 11-year-son and seven-year-old daughter with her in the car as well as an 11-year-old male cousin.

Highway patrol said 33-year-old Carrie Howell was killed; her two kids had minor injuries. The cousin was airlifted to a hospital in Charlotte in critical condition with serious injuries.

Troopers say the other driver, 20-year-old Joshua Bowman, fell asleep at the wheel and hit Howell's car. He suffered minor injuries. Charges were pending.

