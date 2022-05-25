Who is Beto O'Rourke, the Texas lawmaker who confronted Texas Gov. Abbott during a news conference?

O'Rourke, a former presidential candidate, interrupted Abbott's news conference, calling the shooting "totally predictable when you choose not to do anything."

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Beto O'Rourke, a Democrat who is running for governor in Texas, confronted Gov. Greg Abbott and other officials during a news conference about Tuesday's deadly shooting in Ulvalde, Texas.

A gunman entered Robb Elementary School in Uvalde Tuesday and killed 21 people, including 19 children and two teachers. The gunman was killed by police who broke into the classroom where the gunman barricaded himself inside, state officials said.

During the news conference, O'Rourke stood up and said the shooting was "totally predictable when you choose not to do anything." He was eventually escorted out of the area while members of the crowd yelled at him.

O'Rourke could be heard telling Abbott and other officials "you are doing nothing" before he was escorted out by security.

Who is Beto O'Rourke?

O'Rourke is a 49-year-old Democrat from El Paso, Texas, who ran for president in 2020 before dropping out and endorsing Joe Biden one week before Super Tuesday.

O'Rourke's given name is Robert Francis O'Rourke. He said during a CNN town hall that the nickname Beto was given to him while growing up in El Paso, which is a mostly Hispanic population.

He served in the U.S. House of Representatives from 2016 to 2019, representing the 16th District of Texas. He officially announced he would run for governor of Texas last November, challenging Abbott. He won the Democratic primary in March without much serious competition.

O'Rourke has an English degree from Columbia University. Before running for Congress, he was on the El Paso City Council from 2005 until 2011. He and his wife, Amy, have three children.

