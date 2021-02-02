Boy, 11, told cops who killed his mom, sister before he died

First responders asked Ja’Corbie who shot him, and he replied, “Keith,” who he said was his mother’s boyfriend.

An 11-year-old Minnesota boy who was shot five times was able to tell officers before he died that his mother’s boyfriend shot him and killed his mother and sister.

Twenty-six-year-old Tekeith Jones has been charged with three counts of second-degree intentional murder in the killings Saturday of 30-year-old D’Zondria Wallace, her 13-year-old daughter La’Porsha and her 11-year-old son Ja’Corbie.

The complaint said D’Zondria was shot twice and La’Porsha was shot 10 times. Both were dead when officers arrived. Ja’Corbie was still breathing and was taken to a hospital for emergency surgery, but he did not survive.

First responders asked Ja’Corbie who shot him, and he replied, “Keith,” who he said was his mother’s boyfriend.

According to the criminal charges filed Tuesday, Jones told police that he shot and killed the three to save them.