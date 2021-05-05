NYC Broadway theaters to fully reopen on Sept. 14

Cuomo said tickets will go on sale as early as Thursday for the shows that won't take the stage until this fall.

WASHINGTON — New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Wednesday that Broadway theaters can fully reopen on September 14 after closing down more than a year ago amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Broadway performances were initially suspended on March 12, 2020, in an attempt to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. At the time, there were 31 shows running, including eight new productions in previews. There were also eight more shows in rehearsals preparing to open before the shutdown hit.

"We don't want to just re-open," Cuomo said in a press conference Wednesday. "We want to be better than we were before. We want to reimagine New York, reinvent New York, rebuild New York."

Cuomo said tickets will go on sale as early as Thursday for the shows that won't take the stage until this fall.

"The Broadway League is thrilled that Governor Cuomo clearly recognizes the impact of Broadway’s return on the city and state’s economy and the complexity of restarting an entire industry that has been dormant for over a year," The Broadway League said in a statement after Cuomo's announcement. "In the coming weeks, many Broadway producers will begin to announce anticipated dates for each returning and new Broadway production on a show-by-show basis."

The Broadway League, which is the national trade association for the Broadway industry, added that it will continue to work with the New York State Department of Health and the Governor’s office to make sure the industry follows proper health and safety protocols.

Last week, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said he expected to see COVID-19 restrictions lifted and the city "fully reopen” by July 1. He cited rising COVID-19 vaccination rates and decreasing hospitalization rates for his optimistic projection. About half of all adults in the city have now had at least one vaccine dose.