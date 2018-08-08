Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are expecting their second child. Underwood posted a message on Instagram confirming that she is pregnant.

The news came along with an announcement for the dates of the singer's upcoming Cry Pretty tour, which kicks off on May 1, 2019. The Cry Pretty album comes out September 2018.

"You might be wondering or asking, 'Carrie why is your tour starting in May?' Well... yay! Mike and Isaiah and I are absolutely over the moon and excited to be adding another little fish to our pond. This has just been a dream come true with album, with baby news and all that stuff. We're just so excited and so glad you guys can share in this with us."

The couple have one son, Isaiah, who is 3 years old.

Tickets for the tour go on pre-sale August 13. The regular sale starts August 17.

It's been quite a year for Underwood. At the end of 2017, the singer suffered a fall outside her home that resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches. After staying away from the spotlight for a few months while she healed, she released her single "Cry Pretty."

Underwood, who is 35 years old, recently came under fire for her comments in an interview with Redbook, where she talked about "missing" her chance to have several kids because of her age.

Some fans were upset about her comments, and felt they were insensitive to those with struggling with fertility.

#accessHollywood Exactly how did Carrie Underwood miss her chance to have more kids? She’s 35 and has more $$ than she’ll ever need! — paul cammarota (@pfcproduces) August 2, 2018

35 too old for kids? How about taking all that money you have and try #IVF some of us actually have fertility problems, what an insult @carrieunderwood https://t.co/Rg7GyXcZ66 — Mari (@_Mini_Murph) August 7, 2018

