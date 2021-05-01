University uses COVID stimulus to cancel $700,000 in student debt

The university says more than 200 students are eligible to have some of their debt canceled thanks to the COVID relief bill signed in March.

DOVER, Del — A Delaware university has announced plans to cancel more than $700,000 in student debt for recent graduates who struggled financially during the coronavirus pandemic.

Delaware State University pledged Wednesday to use funds made available through the Biden administration's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan for waiving eligible students' debt, according to a statement from the historically Black college.

More than 200 students are eligible for the aid, with the average student qualifying for about $3,200 in relief, the school's vice president for strategic enrollment management said.

University President Tony Allen said the effort is part of the school’s commitment to keeping “student debt manageable.”