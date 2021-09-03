Katie Couric takes 'Jeopardy!' guest hosting duties, announces cancer research donation

Couric's debut as guest host Monday coincides with International Women's Day.

Katie Couric took over guest hosting duties on "Jeopardy!" Monday and announced the show would be donating to the pancreatic cancer research during Couric's stint. Longtime "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek died last November after battling the disease.

The show will match the winnings from each show Couric hosts over the next two weeks and donate it to the Lustgarten Foundation Pancreatic Cancer Dream Team from Stand Up to Cancer. The team "is focused on pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma, one of the deadliest types of cancer," it says on the Stand Up to Cancer website.

Couric, whose "Jeopardy!" debut came on International Women's Day, takes the reigns from Ken Jennings. The all-time "Jeopardy!" champion, Jennings was the first in a series of guests hosts who will keep the show going until a permanent successor to Trebek is found.

Others in line to guest host include Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker and "Big Bang Theory" actor and neuroscientist Mayim Bialik.

The show plans to make a donation to a charity of each guest host's choice. The amount donated will equal the winnings of the contestants that compete during the weeks they serve as guest host.