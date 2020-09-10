WATCH LIVE: Lindsey Graham, Jaime Harrison U.S. Senate forum at 7PM

The Republican incumbent and his Democratic challenger spent the last 24 hours arguing over taking a COVID-19 test for the matchup.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A U.S. Senate debate between Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham and Democratic candidate Jaime Harrison has been altered and will now be a forum after the two sides couldn't come to an agreement over COVID-19 testing.

WLTX is airing the event now in a partnership with Nexstar Media. The stream can be found here online, on WLTX's Facebook page and WLTX's YouTube page.

The two campaigns continued bickered all day Friday. Finally, debate organizers came up with the compromise where the two would not appear on stage together and have a chance to go back and forth on the issues. Each side will get 30 minutes with a host and two panelists. Harrison and Graham will not appear onstage together.

Graham, the Republican incumbent, is seeking his fourth term in the Senate. Harrison, a Democrat is hoping to win his first seat in elected office.

Graham has been in Congress since 1995 after a career as a military lawyer. He first served in the U.S. House until he ran in 2002 to succeed the retiring Strom Thurmond. Harrison is the former chair of the South Carolina Democratic Party and has worked as a lobbyist.

Thursday night, Harrison called on Graham to take a COVID-19 test ahead of Friday’s debate, saying Graham had been in the presence of at least two U.S. Senators just eight days ago who have tested positive.

Graham’s campaign responded Thursday night saying that, weeks ago, he “agreed to [the debate] rules and will continue to abide by them.”

In the statement, the campaign said Graham “took a COVID-19 test last week after a Judiciary Committee hearing.”

The race is already the most expensive in South Carolina political history, with millions of dollars already spent on TV and online ads with plenty more expected to be spent in the comings weeks.