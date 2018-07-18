No ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night's Mega Millions game, pushing the prize to $422 million.

The winning numbers in Tuesday evening’s drawing were:

40-41-61-66-67, Mega Ball: 12, Megaplier: 5

Three tickets matched five numbers to win $1 million each. The winning tickets were sold in Florida, New Jersey, and Oklahoma.

Tuesday's drawing came after no one matched all six numbers on Friday the 13th. One ticket sold in Arizona matched five white balls resulting in a $1 million winner.

If wom, the $422 million jackpot would be the sixth largest Mega Millions payout in history.

This year, 20-year-old Shane Missler of Port Richey won a $451 million prize on Jan. 5, and Richard Wahl of Vernon, N.J., won $533 million on March 30. In all, three Mega Millions jackpots have been awarded in 2018.

The highest jackpot ever in the game: On March 30, 2012, Mega Millions produced a $656 million jackpot, split three ways.

The odds to match all six numbers: 1 in 302,575,350, which is tougher than hitting the Powerball, where odds are 1 in 292,201,338.

USA TODAY contributed to this report.



