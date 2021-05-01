NBC says it won't air Golden Globes in 2022 due to HFPA controversy

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has faced months of criticism for lack of diversity among its members.

NBC announced Monday it will not air the Golden Globes in 2022.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC said in a statement to Variety, Deadline and others. “However, change of this magnitude takes time and work, and we feel strongly that the HFPA needs time to do it right. As such, NBC will not air the 2022 Golden Globes. Assuming the organization executes on its plan, we are hopeful we will be in a position to air the show in January 2023.”

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been facing months of criticism for ethical issues and for lacking diverse members.

Back in February, the HPFA said an “action plan” was under development to admit Black members. The group currently has 87 members who are journalists, but none are Black.

While HFPA released a framework for reform last week, according to Variety, NBC executives repeatedly asked the organization for a timeline for change and determined there couldn't be a show in 2022.

Time's Up slammed the potential reforms unveiled last week as "window dressing platitudes," according to The Hollywood Reporter.