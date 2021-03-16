Prince Philip leaves hospital after heart procedure

The 99-year-old had been hospitalized since being admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London on Feb. 16, where he was treated for an infection.

Britain’s Prince Philip left a London hospital on Tuesday after being treated for an infection and undergoing a heart procedure.

He was later transferred to a specialized cardiac care hospital, St. Bartholomew’s, for a short stay, before returning to King Edward VII’s.