Reports: Suspected Times Square shooter arrested in northeast Florida

The man suspected of shooting 3 people in New York City's Times Square on Saturday was caught in Florida after his car ran out of gas amid shortages, reports say.

WASHINGTON — The man wanted in connection to a shooting incident in New York City's Times Square over the weekend in which three people were shot, has been captured by U.S. Marshalls outside of Jacksonville, Florida, according to multiple reports.

Farrakhan Muhammad was reportedly found in his car after it ran out of fuel amid gas shortages, near the town of Starke, Florida, in the northeast part of the state, sources told NY1 Wednesday.

He is suspected of shooting a 4-year-old girl in the leg in Times Square on Saturday, along with a 23-year-old visitor who was also shot in the leg and a 43-year-old woman from New Jersey, who was shot in the foot.

As WTLV reported, the Bradford County Sheriff's Office said Muhammad was arrested by U.S. Marshalls out of Jacksonville at a McDonalds in Starke, Florida.

In the tense moments after Saturday's shooting in Times Square, Officer Vogel, from @NYPDMTN, was directed to a child who was shot, exclaiming — "There's a baby?" She quickly applied a tourniquet & rushed the 4-year-old girl to a nearby ambulance. pic.twitter.com/6oX12VL26q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) May 10, 2021

NYPD detectives were reportedly tracking Muhammad as he left the crime scene and headed south. He was spotted on cameras leaving Times Square after the shooting, headed to a hotel where he is believed to have changed clothing. He was seen leaving with a woman thought to be his girlfriend.