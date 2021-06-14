US Olympic Swimming Trials: How to watch, full schedule

The U.S. Olympic swimming trials are underway. Check out the full schedule here.

WASHINGTON — After a long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Olympic swimming trials got underway this week, but looked a bit different than before. Masks have been as much a part of the attire at the pool as swimsuits, caps and goggles. Frequent testing for COVID-19 has also been a part of the safety protocols.

The pandemic has forced several changes at the trails, including reducing arena capacity to around half of the usual more than 17,000 permitted inside. Cardboard cutouts mixed in with fans in the seats. The trials were split into two different meets, with the slowest swimmers competing a week earlier to avoid overcrowding. Those who finished first or second advanced to this week’s competition.

The eight-day meet began Sunday in Nebraska in a temporary pool inside CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha. This is the fourth straight cycle that the U.S. team trials have taken place there, NBC Olympics pointed out. Only the top two who finish there will go on to take a spot on the Olympic Team. Some relay positions will also be awarded.

On Sunday, Chase Kalisz was the first to claim a spot on the U.S. Olympic swim team after winning the 400-meter individual medley. On the women's side, 19-year-old Emma Weyant, in her trails first, held off three Olympic veterans to gain a thrilling 400 IM win. While Hali Flickinger finished, qualifying for the second spot for Tokyo.

Another Olympic rookie, Kieran Smith, shaved nearly 3 seconds off his previous personal best to win the 400 freestyle and claim a spot for Tokyo as well.

How do I watch the Olympic swimming trials?

The trials are an important part of NBC's coverage in the run up to the Olympics. There will be over 83 hours on NBC, NBCSN, Olympic Channel, Peacock, and digital platforms with more than 50 in prime time.

Below are the rest of the U.S. Olympic swimming trial dates to watch:

June 14

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT

June 15

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT

June 16

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8 p.m. ET/PT

June 17

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBCSN at 8 p.m. ET

Wave II Finals on NBC at 10 p.m. ET/PT*

June 18

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 9 p.m. ET/PT

June 19

Wave II Qualifying Heats on NBCSN at 6:30 p.m. ET*

Wave II Finals on NBC at 9 p.m. ET

June 20

Wave II Finals on NBC at 8:15 p.m. ET

*Delayed coverage