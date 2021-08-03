National Night Out: Police department's building trust in the community

The annual event is held on the first Tuesday of each August.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's about building trust and fellowship.

It started with folks leaving their porch lights on as a sign of unity, but it's grown into so much more from cookouts and other public activities attended by neighbors and those we rely on in times of trouble.

For the better part of four decades, communities around our country, including many in our area, have taken part in National Night Out.

The goal of National Night Out started as a way to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement while bringing back a true sense of community.

Organizers say NNO provides a great opportunity to bring police and neighbors together under positive circumstances said Larry Stevens a Reserve Officer with the York Police Department.

"The narrative that's being pushed right now is a negative narrative. And social media unfortunately influences our kids. So having those kids come out here and see what true law enforcement is about can change that narrative," Stevens said.

