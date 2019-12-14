CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Volunteers laid wreaths at the graves of around 350 veterans at the Gethsemane Memorial Gardens in Charlotte on Saturday.

Representatives from military groups and local ROTC and Boy scout groups took part.

The local chapter of Daughters of the American Revolution hosted the event.

"We like to remember our veterans. We honor them in all ways that we can. And we like to educate and teach the future generation of what out veterans have done for us."

The program, Wreaths Across America, lays wreaths at cemeteries across the country honoring 2.2 million veterans.