CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- On Saturday, NBC Charlotte took part in a nationwide day of service called, Make A Difference Day.

Our employees were out at Park Road Shopping Center in Charlotte, collecting donations for Goodwill of the Southern Piedmont. The donations sold in Goodwill stores provide funding for job training like resume and computer workshops!

PHOTOS: Make a Difference Day 2017

Donations were collected in front of the Harris Teeter at the Park Road Shopping Center.

In 2016, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont provided job training and employment services free of charge to 10,570 individuals and placed 1,819 job seekers in local jobs.

Goodwill helps individuals who are facing barriers to employment, such as lack of skills, experience or education and criminal backgrounds.

When you make a donation to Goodwill or shop at any of their 24 retail stores in the region, proceeds from those purchases help fund their job training and employment services provided free of charge to help individuals in the region achieve family-sustaining employment.

Goodwill serves the Southern Piedmont region of North and South Carolina, which includes 13 counties in North Carolina and five counties in South Carolina.

For more information, visit goodwillsp.org or follow them on social media at @GoodwillSP.

