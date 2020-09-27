So far, about 2% of NC mail-in ballots have been "Rejected." Here's why.

A race/ethnicity disparity also exists: The mailed ballot rejection rate is now 4.3% for Black voters, compared to 1.1% for White voters.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — North Carolina was the first state to begin the vote-by-mail process in the U.S., and now interesting data trends are beginning to emerge — including the number of ballots rejected and reason why, which political party has voted by mail the most, and the age group most represented in mail-in voting.

As of Sunday, more than a million absentee ballots have been requested in NC, and about a quarter of those voters have bubbled in their 2020 election decision and returned their ballot. Of those ballots, about 54% are from Democrats, 16% are from Republicans, and about 30% are from unaffiliated voters.

The early voting data from the N.C. State Board of Elections is compiled and analyzed on the site “U.S. Elections Project,” which is maintained by a Political Science Professor at the University of Florida, Michael McDonald, PhD.

Of the ballots returned, 1.8% of them have been rejected, and the most common reason is a problem with the witness requirement, where someone must watch you place the ballot in the envelope, then print their name and address with a signature. By state law, N.C. election officials must follow up with these voters whose ballots were rejected.

Other reasons ballots are rejected include: the voter did not sign the envelope, the ballot was damaged, or the address line was left blank.

A race/ethnicity disparity also exists: The mailed ballot rejection rate is 4.3% for Non-Hispanic Black voters, compared to 1.1% for Non-Hispanic White voters.

On Saturday, President Donald Trump’s campaign committee and the Republican National Committee sued to block a tentative election rule change announced this week, which would allow voters who forget or incorrectly fill out the witness section to return an affidavit to correct the mistake, instead of filling out an entirely new blank ballot. The updated rules would also extend the deadline by 6 days, allowing mail-in ballot to be accepted up to 5 p.m. Thursday, November 12, if they are postmarked on or before Election Day.

Another interesting data point: About half (49.4%) of all ballots returned so far in North Carolina are for people age 66 and up.

The site’s author adds a caveat: “I strongly caution that Democrats’ unprecedented high levels of early voting should not be taken as an indicator of the final election results.”

If you have requested a mail-in ballot, and aren’t sure whether it’s been mailed to you or received by election officials, you can track the ballot on https://northcarolina.ballottrax.net/voter/. You can request an absentee ballot here: https://votebymail.ncsbe.gov/app/home.

In the WFMY viewing area, here are the statistics as of Sunday, Sept 27, for mail-in ballots so far in the U.S. 2020 election in November:

North Carolina, total data:

Mail in ballots requested: 1,069,313

Democrats: 521,580

Republican: 193,768

Unaffiliated: 349,178

Mail-in ballot returned: 246,615 (23.1%)

Democrats: 133,002 (53.9%)

Republican: 40,241 (16.3%)

Unaffiliated: 72,675 (29.5%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 4,381 (1.8%)

Guilford County

Mail in ballots requested: 57,998

Mail-in ballot returned: 10,155 (17.5%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 551 (5%)

Alamance County

Mail in ballots requested: 16,604

Mail-in ballot returned: 4,840 (29%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 170 (3.4%)

Forsyth County

Mail in ballots requested: 47,959

Mail-in ballot returned: 6,978 (14.5%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 89 (1.3%)

Randolph County

Mail in ballots requested: 7,776

Mail-in ballot returned: 1,519 (19.5%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 32 (2%)

Rockingham County

Mail in ballots requested: 5,224

Mail-in ballot returned: 1,167 (22.3%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 1 (0.1%)

Davidson County

Mail in ballots requested: 11,867

Mail-in ballot returned: 2,504 (21.1%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 16 (0.6%)

Stokes County

Mail in ballots requested: 2,746

Mail-in ballot returned: 751 (27.3%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 8 (1.1%)

Davie County

Mail in ballots requested: 3,147

Mail-in ballot returned: 985 (31.1%)

Mail-in ballots rejected: 19 (1.9%)

OTHER STORIES

FACTS NOT FEAR

Remember facts, not fear when talking about the coronavirus. You should take the safety measures recommended by health leaders to prevent the spread of COVID-19. Abide by the three W's. That means wearing a mask, washing your hands, and waiting at least six feet from another person. You also want to avoid touching your face and make sure to cover coughs and sneezes with a tissue and throw it away.

WHERE YOU GET INFORMATION ABOUT THE CORONAVIRUS IS IMPORTANT

It is important to make sure the information you are getting about the coronavirus is coming directly from reliable sources like the CDC and NCDHHS. Be careful not to spread misinformation about coronavirus on social media.

For more information visit the CDC OR NCDHHS

NC CORONAVIRUS HOTLINE

The state also has a special hotline set up where you can call 866-462-3821 for more information on the coronavirus. You can also submit questions online at ncpoisoncontrol.org or select chat to talk with someone about the virus.

You can also text keyword VIRUS to WFMY News 2 at 336-379-5775 for the latest.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.