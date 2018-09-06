RALEIGH, N.C. (WFMY) -- A Reidsville man's go-to lottery numbers turned out to be very lucky!

George Mitchell won over $191,000 in the Cash 5 jackpot.

"I’ve been playing the same numbers for the last five years,” Mitchell explained.

Those numbers were 3, 11, 22, 31, and 36.

He used them again when he stopped by the Stop N Shop on US 158 East in Reidsville and bought a $1 ticket for Wednesday's drawing.

“When I heard the numbers I was in disbelief,” Mitchell said. “I didn’t have that ticket with me. I knew the numbers by heart and didn’t need it. I checked again in the morning just to make sure, and even took it to the store to have them check.”

Mitchell beat the odds 1 to 749,398 to win.

After taxes, he took home just over $134,000. He plans to use some of the money to pay bills.

