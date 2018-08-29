A North Carolina mother said her daughter found a black widow spider in their container of grapes.

The Clayton woman said she bought the grapes from BJ’s Wholesale in Garner, and it will be a while before she ever eats them again.

It’s the kind of surprise that can quickly ruin a relaxing day at the pool. Patti Kanter said her daughter made the discovery.

“She looked down and said, ‘Mom, what’s all this hairy stuff on my grapes’,” said Kanter. “Then she looked down again and saw the spider and said, ‘Oh my God, it’s a spider mom.’“

The mark on the spider’s belly was a dead giveaway.

“She saw the hourglass on the belly and said, ‘It’s a black widow spider mom’, I said, ‘Oh my God!,'" Kanter recalled.

Experts say black widows are common in our area. Last summer, a family from High Point said one of their boys spotted a black widow spider in the pool with his younger brother.

“I saw the red mark on its belly,” the boy said.

The family said it took an hour before any symptoms showed, but doctors told them the spider bit the little boy.

“He started complaining of his stomach hurting,” said mother Erin Walker. “Any regular parent wouldn’t think after an hour and a half being bitten symptoms would show up.”

The boy was taken to the hospital where he recovered.

Ryan Dunn with Triangle Pest Control in Charlotte told NBC Charlotte everyone should be wary of the spiders.

“It’s definitely something to look for and just be aware they can be there," Dunn said.

As for Kanter, she's having a hard time getting over the close call.

“My husband and I have been picking at these grapes all week,” she said.

Kanter said she killed the spider with a mint spray and put the bag in the freezer.

A spokesman for BJ’s Wholesale released the following statement:

"The quality of our produce is a top priority for us. We continually work with our suppliers to ensure that our products meet our high standards. Given the natural environment in which produce is grown, it is possible for issues like this to happen. We are working directly with this member about her concerns."

NBC Charlotte also reached out to Welch’s for a response about the grapes but have not heard back.

