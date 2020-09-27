Two of the oldest buildings on NC A&T's campus are getting a name change after ties to racism are discovered

"I'm very grateful that A&T looked into this, and decided to make a change," said Kianna Williams, a current student and Resident Assistant in Morrison Hall.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — With universities across our state, and this nation taking heat for housing statues and naming buildings after people who were openly racist. North Carolina A&T State University took the initiative to have their 'Naming Committee' look into the namesakes of all the buildings on campus.

After some research, it was discovered Friday that there were two building names that needed to be addressed immediately.

Morrison Hall, one of the oldest buildings on campus is a female dormitory. Constructed in 1923, it was named after then Governor Cameron Morrison.

Morrison was infamous for being one of the leaders and organizers of the Wilmington Massacre in 1898, where a mob of approximately 2,000 white men marched to Wilmington and killed over 200 black people. Morrison also has a dormitory named after him on the campus of UNC-Chapel Hill.

Cherry Hall, built in 1953, houses primarily engineering classes. It was also named after another former Governor, Robert Cherry. During World War I, Cherry and several other southern governors opposed President Truman's proposed Civil Rights Bill.

Most alumni and current students had no idea about the history behind the building names, but like Kianna Williams, most are ecstatic that the changes are coming.

According to Todd Simmons, Public Information Officer for North Carolina A&T, the names will be taken off the building Monday morning, and possible renaming for each could come in the spring.

