CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The national nonprofit World Against Toys Causing Harm (WATCH) released their annual 10 Worst Toys report on Tuesday.

According to the consumer product safety commission, a child is rushed to the ER for a toy-related injury every three minutes in the U.S.

WATCH’s Worst Toys list, released ahead of the holidays, highlighted what the group says are the most hazardous toys on the market this season.

“Parents have a right to assume the toys they buy for children are safe, but this is not necessarily the case,” a WATCH spokesperson said.

Some of the toys on the list:

Extendable claws

Spring-loaded swords

Several toys with detachable parts that could be a choking or strangulation hazard

With online sales expected to surge 20 percent and hit a new record this holiday season, experts said parents will face the disadvantage of not being able to physically inspect toys before buying them.

Because third-party online sellers aren’t strictly regulated, parents could unknowingly purchase recalled or defective toys.

Click here for more information about WATCH and their 2018 Worst Toys list.

