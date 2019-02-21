RALEIGH, N.C. — The North Carolina State Board of Elections voted unanimously Thursday for a new election in the 9th District race between Republican Mark Harris and Democrat Dan McCready.

The board will set the date of the election in a future meeting.

Harris called for a new election earlier in the day.

Mark Harris testified Thursday morning about what he knew about an absentee ballot operation during last November's election.

Following a long recess, Mark Harris re-entered the hearing and released a statement requesting this new election. Harris admitted to the board that he had battled two strokes as a result of his recent illness. Harris said he struggled with his recollection this morning.

"It's become clear to me that the public's confidence in the 9th district seat general election has been undermined to an extent that a new election is warranted," Harris said.

Harris was the apparent winner of North Carolina's 9th District race, but the results were never certified because of allegations of absentee ballot tampering.

RELATED: Mark Harris' son provides powerful testimony in 9th District hearing

RELATED: 'I prayed on it' | Mark Harris testifies in 9th District hearing

A new NBC News analysis of raw state election data found that 3,510 absentee ballots requested district-wide were never turned in, and no vote was counted for those individuals by any other method. For Bladen County alone, that number was 472.

Affidavits released to the public revealed allegations from voters that their ballots were illegally collected and, in some cases, tampered or thrown out. Harris won by 1,557 votes in Bladen County and 61 percent of absentee ballots were cast in his favor, even though just 19 percent were requested by Republican voters.

Stay with NBC Charlotte for the latest on this developing story.