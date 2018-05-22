CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Parents everywhere are boycotting the movie ‘Show Dogs’ -- saying part of the plot line teaches kids it’s okay for strangers to touch their private parts.

The movie, now in theaters, is billed as a family comedy, has an all-star cast and features talking dogs, who go undercover at the world’s most exclusive dog show to help solve a case. But at one point in the movie, parents said the content becomes inappropriate and unnecessary.

Terina Maldonado, a blogger with the site Macaroni Kid described it like this, after going to watch the movie with her kids:

Being that Max is new to competing, he needs to learn the process so his partner, Frank, along with a former show champion work to get him ready for the final round of the competition. Since the inspection of the private parts will happen in the finals, Frank touches Max’s private parts to get him use to it. Of course, Max doesn’t like it and snaps at Frank for him to stop. Max is then told by the former champion, who has been through the process before, that he needs to go to his “zen place” while it happens so he can get through it. More attempts are made by Frank to touch Max’s private parts, but Max is still having trouble letting it happen and keeps snapping at him.

The day of the finals come and if Max doesn’t let his private parts be touched, he may lose the competition and any hope of finding the kidnapped panda. It all rests on his ability to let someone touch his private parts. The judge’s hands slowly reach behind Max and he goes to his “zen place”. He’s flying through the sky, dancing with his partner, there are fireworks and flowers-everything is great-all while someone is touching his private parts.

Taylor Wise, who lives in Charlotte with her two kids, ages 7 and 9, said she, too, will not be going to see the movie.

“Ultimately, we are showing our children these things that they might encounter in life and it’s glorifying it as something funny and it’s anything but,” she said.

Wise said she is choosing to speak with her wallet, showing movie officials it is not okay now or for future movies.

“Even though the rest of the movie is supposedly fantastic and has some really great lessons and morals, those are just lessons and morals we as a family are going to have to find elsewhere,” said Wise.

Movie officials took to the ‘Show Dogs’ Facebook page to apologize:

It has come to our attention that there have been online discussion and concern about a particular scene in Show Dogs, a family comedy that is rated PG. The dog show judging in this film is depicted completely accurately as done at shows around the world and was performed by professional and highly respected dog show judges. Global Road Entertainment and the filmmakers are saddened and apologize to any parent who feels the scene sends a message other than a comedic moment in the film, with no hidden or ulterior meaning, but respect their right to react to any piece of content.

