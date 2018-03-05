CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A person was rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after being hit by a train in the University area.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. on the southbound Blue Line in the 9000 block of North Tryon Street. That's the JW Clay Station, one of the new stations that just opened in March.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the victim was "bumped by the train” and had minor injuries. Our crew on the scene said the victim was wearing a neck brace and taken away by ambulance.

Charlotte Area Transit System (CATS) is investigating the incident as well as CMPD. Since this is a new area for train activity, officials said their focus is to teach people how to walk, drive, and bike safely around the tracks.

