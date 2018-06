CONCORD, N.C. -- Police were looking for a 25-year-old woman missing from Concord Thursday afternoon.

Investigators said Taylor Renee Medley was last seen in Charlotte near Harrington Woods Road and Keaton Avenue, and she may need medication.

If you know of Medley's whereabouts, call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police at 704-336-7600.

We are seeking assistance in locating Taylor Renee Medley. She is missing from Concord but was last seen in Charlotte near Harrington Woods Road. Full press release below. @CMPD /kee pic.twitter.com/npejhwGHuI — Concord PD (@ConcordNCPolice) June 14, 2018

